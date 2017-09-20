Two Vols Make SEC Team of the Week

Pro Football Focus compiles an SEC Team of the Week after every week of college football. In order to make the list, you have to be the highest-scoring player at your respective position according to PFF’s grading system.

And according to Pro Football Focus, two Vols graded high enough to earn spots on their SEC Teams of the Week for Week 3.

Running back John Kelly received the highest grade of any offensive player in the SEC in Week 3, earning a score of 92.3 for his efforts against the Florida Gators. The next-highest scorer from this weekend was Georgia running back Nick Chubb with a score of 89.3.

Linebacker Quart’e Sapp, who wasn’t even expected to play as much as he did, was one of the three linebackers chosen for the SEC Team of the Week. Sapp earned a grade of 81.9 and was one of only three sophomores on the defensive team.

Kelly ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on just 19 carries and also brought in six receptions for 96 yards. Sapp saw his playing time increase after Cortez McDowell went down with a season-ending injury in the game. Sapp would end up totaling a career-high seven tackles in the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider