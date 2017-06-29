Two Vol Teams Land on List of Most Overrated Teams in AP Poll Era

Tennessee’s football program has had some slip-ups and mishaps along the way in its over 100-year existence. Every major college football program has. But there are a couple seasons that stand out more than others, and a recent list pointed out two of the most disheartening seasons in Tennessee history.

Jason Kirk of SB Nation compiled a list of the most overrated college football teams in the AP Poll Era, an era that spans nearly seven decades. Of the 67 entries on that list, Tennessee appears twice. The 2005 Vols and 1988 Vols are highlighted for their failure to live up to high preseason hopes.

Kirk has little to say about the 2005 Vols other than that a preseason ranking of No. 3 and ending the season with a 5-6 record is all the justification needed for that team to take the top spot for that season. That Tennessee team infamously was split on who should start at quarterback, then injuries and poor quarterback play derailed the season even after the largest comeback in Vol history happened when Tennessee charged back in overtime to defeat No. 4 LSU 30-27. That would be the lone highlight of that season, however, …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider