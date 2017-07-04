Two Vol Commits Roast Florida Fan on Twitter

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Vol fans on Twitter are a force to be reckoned with. If an opposing fanbase comes in with half-truths or flawed logic, Vols Twitter will attack with unrelenting ferocity and tear apart their arguments.

Now apparently Tennessee football commitments are taking after the fans and roasting opposing fan bases as well.

A Florida Gator fan-run account called Florida Gator Latest tweeted out his thoughts about Tennessee shortly after four-star defensive lineman Greg Emerson committed to the Vols on Monday night. Another Gator fan replied to the fan-run account with this:

Don’t really have the grades to commit anywhere else. — Coach Chomp (@coachchomp) July 4, 2017

A couple of Tennessee’s current 2018 commitments didn’t take too kindly to his remarks about the education of the current class of Vol commits. Three-star cornerback Tanner Ingle was the first to reply, pointing out that he holds offers from Ivy League schools and other institutions known chiefly for their academics.

Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Dartmouth, Georgetown, 🤔 may I continue https://t.co/udEeRWu3jT — Tanner Ingle (@TannerIngle) July 4, 2017

But Ingle wasn’t the only Vol commit to fire back at the Gator fan. Four-star athlete Alontae Taylor also pointed out his …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider