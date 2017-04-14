Two Trishas, No Garth: Madame Tussauds Nashville opens for business

ABC RadioThursday evening in Music City, Trisha Yearwood became the final celebrity to come face-to-face with her double, before the opening of Madame Tussauds Nashville.

Dressed almost identically to her wax likeness, the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year inspected her carefully crafted facsimile before wielding a pair of giant scissors to open Nashville’s newest tourist attraction.

“This is my first ribbon-cutting ever!” Trisha exclaimed after performing her duties.

The first Madame Tussauds to ever focus solely on music, the Nashville location includes legends you might expect like Hank Williams Sr., Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash, as well as non-country celebs like Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Modern-day hitmakers like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood also are represented. Notably absent from the figures are entertainment icon Dolly Parton, as well as Trisha’s Entertainer-of-the-Year husband, Garth Brooks.

Madame Tussauds Nashville will officially welcome its first paying customers on Friday.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country