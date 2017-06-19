Two New Vol Assistants Praised for Recruiting Prowess

All of Tennessee’s new coaching hires this offseason have yet to prove themselves on the field as Vol coaches. But some are already impressing analysts with their skills on the recruiting trail.

Last week we looked at why new Vol offensive line coach Walt Wells was already developing into an ace recruiter for Tennessee. Now ESPN is praising two other assistants for “tearing it up” on the recruiting trail already.

According to Tom VanHaaren, a staff writer for ESPN, both quarterbacks coach Mike Canales and defensive line coach Brady Hoke have impressed him as recruiters for Tennessee thus far.

(The article is on ESPN Insider, so you will need a paid subscription to read the whole piece.)

“Canales brings a wealth of experience as quarterbacks coach for the Vols,” VanHaaren writes. “(Canales) was previously the interim head coach at North Texas after serving as offensive coordinator as well as assistant head coach at Utah State. Canales played a big part in landing ESPN 300 quarterback Adrian Martinez in the 2018 class.”

Canales is one of the most experienced coaches on Tennessee’s coaching staff. Canales has been either an assistant, offensive coordinator, or interim head coach for three decades. But …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider