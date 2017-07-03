Two dead in Utah polygamous community due to E. Coli

iStock/Thinkstock(HILDALE, Utah) — Utah authorities are investigating an E. Coli outbreak in a primarily polygamous Utah community that killed two children and left four others sick.

A spokesperson for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department says the outbreak seems to have come from contaminated food or animals, and not the water supply.

The two children, whose identities have not been revealed, are believed to have died of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which leads to kidney damage.

The four people who were adults and children.

Hildale, Utah is neighbored by Colorado City, Arizona and both are home to polygamous group the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

