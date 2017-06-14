Two Days of Your Street-Size Slip and Slide

Downtown Cookeville will turn into a splish-splashing fun place for your family this Fourth Of July Weeekend. 106-9 Kicks Country’s SlideCKVL presented by Nissan Of Cookeville.

Enjoy the 1,000 foot slip and slide with your kids Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2. Saturday, slide from from Noon until 10pm. Sunday, you can slide from Noon until 8pm. Grab your swimsuit and inner tube and slide down Broad Street starting at the Courthouse Square. Hang on as the water propels you down the hill before your big splash near Dogwood Park.

Keep yourself hydrated while you slide with food and drinks from local vendors and civic groups at the bottom of the slide thanks to Cookeville CityScape. You can also enjoy the KidZone in Dogwood Park with plenty of fun for smaller kids.

Special-Priced Tickets are on sale now at the Cookeville Performing Arts Center. Save on your SlideCKVL tickets by buying them early. Day-Of Tickets and Armband Pickup will be located next to Borden’s Jewelry. Day-of sales will be cash only.

To participate in SlideCKVL, you must:

Be at least 5 years old and at least 46 inches high

Sign an injury release form

Ride on an inner tube or inflatable float – one person per tune

No refunds, rain checks or cancellations.

It’s SlideCKVL presented by Nissan Of Cookeville and 106-9 Kicks Country.