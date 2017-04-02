Twin toddlers reenact their favorite scene from ‘Frozen’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — If you assumed the “Frozen” phenomenon was over, think again.

A pair of twin toddler also love the Disney film, centered on two sisters, and recently reenacted their favorite scene of the Disney film in a now-viral video.

Mom Colleen Jordan shared the adorable video of her 2-year-old daughters, Maddie and Scarlett, watching the film in their living room.

The sisters reenact the entire opening scene of “Frozen,” even pretending to throw snowballs at the same time and falling to the ground on cue.

The video, posted March 27, has been viewed over 42 million times.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health