Twin sisters give birth to baby boys on same day in same hospital

Courtesy Danielle Grant/Kim Abraham(BRICK, N.J.) — These twin sisters now have two sets of identical birthdays to celebrate: theirs on June 30, and now their sons’ birthdays on April 28.

Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham of Toms River, New Jersey, both had baby boys on April 28 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

They delivered less than four hours apart in rooms next door to each other.

“Our delivery room and our hospital rooms were right next to each which was really nice,” Grant told ABC News of the rare occurrence. “It’s so nice to have someone there. All our friends and family would hop from room to room. We love doing things together anyway, so it was amazing.”

The sisters found out they were pregnant on the very same day, had a big sex reveal celebration on the same day in November and had the same exact due date of April 22. It wasn’t until they both surpassed their original due date that they decided to take matters into their own hands, choosing to induce on the same day.

"Toward the end of our pregnancies we were going to the doctor at the same time," Abraham said of their shared physicians, both of Brielle

