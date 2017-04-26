Turn In Your Old Prescriptions With Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day….and it’s our chance to take back our community from the grips of drug abuse.

It could be the prescription for a recent surgery you never finished. Pills you decided you did not need. A prescription that’s outdated and has been in your medicine cabinet for months. Saturday is your chance to get rid of it.

Unfortunately, it could be the start of a drug habit for someone you love.

Join 106-9 Kicks Country, local law enforcement and the Upper Cumberland Anti Drug Coalition for Drug Take Back Day Saturday. Join us 10am-1pm at Andy’s Pharmacy in Cookeville, at the corner of Spring Street and Willow Avenue. In Gainesboro, we’ll be at the Jackson County Health Department, 600 North Murray Street. Drug Take Back Saturday in Livingston happens at R&M Family Pharmacy at 1970 Bradford Hicks Drive.

Empty that medicine cabinet and take back our community. Drug Take Back Day…Saturday in Livingston, Gainesboro and Cookeville….with 106-9 Kicks Country.