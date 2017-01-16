Tucker Beathard Rocks On with Opry Debut at Ryman

©2017 Grand Ole Opry | Photo Credit: Chris HolloNewcomer Tucker Beathard made his Opry debut this weekend, stepping onstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium for an acoustic version of his latest single, “Momma and Jesus.” The “Rock On” hitmaker also debuted a new song, titled “18.”

“Growing up in Nashville, it’s instilled from a young age what an honor playing the Grand Ole Opry is,” Tucker reflected. “I started writing songs to put my emotions out there…the ones that I don’t know how to let out any other way.”

“To be able to express myself on that stage and be part of that legacy is a blessing and a dream come true,” he added.

Tucker heads out on The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour with Brantley Gilbert starting February 2 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

