Tucker Beathard and Ryan Hurd plan to bring out the Wrecking Ball after this year’s CMT Awards

The GreenRoomEven though Tucker Beathard and Ryan Hurd are calling it Wrecking Ball 2017, the two newcomers still consider themselves the unofficial architects of this year’s CMT Awards after-party.

Tucker and Ryan will co-headline a late-night concert at Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsley on Wednesday, June 7, immediately following CMT’s 2017 awards ceremony. Judging by the fact that they’re calling this show the “first annual,” the pair evidently plan to make it a tradition.

Tickets for Wrecking Ball 2017 go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CT on the venue’s website.

