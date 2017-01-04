Try Julianne Hough’s Favorite Cardio Dance Workout

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Dancer and actress Julianne Hough is sharing her top wellness tips to shake up your fitness routine in 2017.

Hough says she gets “bored easily” so she mixes up her workouts with hiking, yoga, swimming and, of course, dancing, to stay motivated. The Dancing With the Stars judge says she swears by a cardio dance workout called Body by Simone, which mixes dancing with intervals of conditioning moves to target the upper and lower body and core.

“We do lots of mat work, body-weight moves and free weights,” Hough told ABC News’ Good Morning America. “The trampoline cardio might sound crazy, but it’s a great low-impact option. As a dancer, you’ve got to take good care of your knees!”

Hough, a Fitbit ambassador, brought Body by Simone’s full-body workout to a special live stream on ABCNews.com/live and the GMA Facebook page Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 8 a.m. ET. Fitbit is a sponsor of Good Morning America.

“It’s important to remember that it’s not about getting the steps right, but just about keeping your heart rate up and having a good time,” Hough told GMA.

Read below for more lifestyle tips from Hough:

Julianne Hough’s Morning Routine and Fitness Tips