Trump Vs. Arnold 2: This Time It’s Really Personal

Getty Images/Win McNamee(WASHINGTON D.C.) — President Trump jokingly offered up a prayer for Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the president addressed the audience at this morning’s National Prayer Breakfast.

The jab had to do with the ratings for The Celebrity Apprentice, Mr. Trump’s former gig. “They hired a big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” Trump said with mock solemnity, to audience laughter.

“The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And [producer] Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings,” the president — and still executive producer of the show — added, laughing with the crowd.

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesman for Schwarzenegger, fired back at Trump this morning, telling ABC News, “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming president, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.”

Arnold himself then took to social media to defend himself via a Twitter video, saying, "Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs: You take over TV, because

