Trump Posts Vow to Scrap Climate Action Plan on White House Website

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Within hours of Donald Trump’s becoming the 45th president of the United States, his administration announced its commitment to eliminate the Climate Action Plan, according to a posting on the White House’s official website.

The announcement, on WhiteHouse.gov, was made shortly after Trump’s swearing-in.

“President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule,” the website states. “Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.”

It continues, “We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own. The Trump administration is also committed to clean coal technology and to reviving America’s coal industry, which has been hurting for too long.”

Trump has called climate change a “hoax” and vowed to cut U.S. funding to United Nations climate change programs.

