Trump and Schwarzenegger Trade Salvos In “Apprentice” Ratings Civil War

Paul Drinkwater/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — President-elect Donald Trump is concerned about his legacy — when it comes to the fate of The Apprentice, that is.

While he awaited a crucial intelligence briefing, the POTUS-in-waiting took some time to hop on Twitter and trash the ratings for The Celebrity Apprentice, which had a less-than-stellar debut under its new boss, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Trump, who is still an executive producer of the reality show, posted, “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine.” By “ratings machine,” Trump means himself.

He then added, “So much for….being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Never one to back down, either, Arnold answered in a series of tweets, which went from snarky — “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, @realDonaldTrump” — to statesmanly, quoting his “hero” Abraham Lincoln verbatim from Lincoln’s inaugural address on the eve of the Civil War.

“It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you,” Schwarzenegger captioned the video …read more

