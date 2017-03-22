Trisha’s Southern Kitchen nabs Daytime Emmy nomination

ABC/Image Group LATrisha Yearwood‘s series Trisha’s Southern Kitchen has been nominated a second time for Outstanding Culinary Program at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, which will be presented April 30.

Trisha serves as Executive Producer as well as host of the show, which airs every Saturday on the Food Network. It won this category in 2013, tying with The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2 a.m.-6 p.m. during the calendar year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.