Tribeca Film Festival open with documentary about legendary record exec Clive Davis

Getty/Theo Wargo(LOS ANGELES) — The Tribeca Film Festival opened in New York City Wednesday night with the premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, a documentary about the legendary music industry executive influential in the careers of everyone from Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston to Alicia Keys and Barry Manilow.

An all-star concert featuring Franklin, Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Carly Simon and Dionne Warwick was set to follow the screening, and Tribeca co-founder Robert DeNiro said that explains why the movie was chosen to kick off the festival.

“We felt that ..his film would be the best for opening the festival tonight and he has so much respect in the music world and you can see by who’s gonna perform after,” he said before the screening at Radio City Music Hall.

While often you hear musicians complaining about record industry executives, singer Judy Collins, a long-time friend of the 85-year-old Davis, said he’s a different kind of record company guy.

“He’s sort of our mentor and the person that we look to, not only musically, but Clive also, I think, has a very big heart when it comes to social activities and social principles and he always supports the best – not only …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment