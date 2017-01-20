Trey Smith Named National High School Lineman of the Year

Tennessee signee and early enrollee offensive tackle Trey Smith can add another prestigious award to his large list of accolades.

Smith was named the National High School Lineman of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta. Both he and Alabama early enrollee Najee Harris are recipients of the Bobby Dodd Awards that are given out annually by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta. Harris was named the Back of the Year. Smith was chosen over Georgia commit Isaiah Wilson and currently uncommitted prospect Marvin Wilson for the lineman award.

Smith can add this award to an already impressive list of honors he’s received. Smith played in the Under Armour All-America Game, was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team by USA TODAY Sports, and is a two-time Mr. Football Lineman of the Year in Tennessee. He was also a top-15 recruit by most every recruiting service, including No. 1 overall by ESPN’s recruiting.

The awards will be presented Jan. 26 at the annual Bobby Dodd award banquet in Tucker, Ga.

Players are selected based on on-field performance with consideration going to leadership and classroom acumen. Evaluations are done by the selection committee and players can be recommended by coaches and administrators.

