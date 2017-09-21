Trey Smith Grades Out as One of the Top Freshmen in the Country

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Offensive lineman Trey Smith came into Tennessee with extremely high expectations surrounding him. And thus far, the former five-star recruit is living up to the hype.

According to Pro Football Focus, Trey Smith has graded out as one of the most impressive freshmen in the entire country through the first three weeks of play in college football. Pro Football Focus gave Smith a grade of 85.1 out of a possible 100 for his first three weeks of play, placing him fourth in the country among freshmen. Smith is also the one of only two SEC freshmen to crack the top 10 according to Pro Football Focus. He’s joined by LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram.

The only three freshmen who scored a grade higher than Smith were Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott (86.4), Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (86.8), and Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson (86.9)

Smith has impressed through Tennessee’s first three games of the season at right guard, especially when it comes to run blocking. He and center Jashon Robertson have been able to open up big holes for John Kelly on the right side of the ball, and Smith has done well in the pass blocking game as well.

