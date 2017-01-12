Trey Smith Chose Vols Despite Growing Up a “Big Alabama Fan”

Five-star in-state offensive tackle Trey Smith chose the Vols over dozens of offers from schools around the country. One of those schools was Tennessee’s biggest rival, Alabama. And despite growing up in Tennessee, Smith wasn’t always a big fan of the Vols.

“It’s funny, I was a big Alabama fan growing up,” Smith said as Tennessee’s five early enrollees met with the media on Thursday afternoon. “A huge fan, actually. But I really made my decision a couple months ago, sat down with my dad and reviewed the facts.

“I visited the university and talked to the coaches enough that I knew this was home. There’s no place like Tennessee.”

Smith, who lived in Jackson, Tennessee and went to University School of Jackson for high school, stated that his transition from Alabama fan to Tennessee commit played out slowly through his recruitment with the Vols. Smith claimed his recruitment “slowly became engulfed in orange” and called it a “baptizing.”

“Most people at my school were Tennessee fans” Smith stated. “So I grew up with that Power T and that orange most of my life.”

Smith's commitment to Tennessee seemed far from a certainty at the time.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider