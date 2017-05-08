Trevor Daniel is the Most Athletic Punter in College Football

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

It’s an odd title to hold, but Tennessee punter Trevor Daniel has earned the right to be called the most athletic punter in college football thanks to a video on Twitter that has now gone viral.

Daniel is a redshirt senior punter for the Vols who has had some truly impressive punts over the last two seasons for the Vols. But as impressive as he’s been on the field, it’s something he did off it that grabbed attention this week. Specifically, it’s something he did on a basketball court that’s turned heads.

Thanks to a tweet by redshirt senior offensive lineman Thomas Edwards, everyone was treated to a video of Trevor Daniel slamming down a 360 degree dunk. If you haven’t seen it yet, here it is in all its glory:

PSA: @TrevorDaniel93 is the only punter in the NCAA that’s doing this on the basketball court in his spare time pic.twitter.com/L8cd7Uj3N5 — Thomas P Edwards (@bigtpedwards) May 8, 2017

Daniel is listed at 6-foot-1, 248 pounds on his official Tennessee bio. So by basketball standards, the redshirt senior punter isn't exactly tall. But the video doesn't lie; Trevor Daniel can jump. Not only that,

