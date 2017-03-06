Treatment for eating disorders goes mobile

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Every day for the past six months, a 29-year-old actress in New York has been logging every meal via an app to monitor what she eats and more importantly how she feels afterward.

“It shows the correlation between the emotion and food,” said the actress, who asked to be identified by a pseudonym, Anita. “That’s really great.”

Anita uses a mobile app called Recovery Record, part of a growing trend of mobile technology designed to help people with eating disorders.

Now the National Eating Disorders Association is hoping to capitalize on that trend by partnering with Recovery Record on a new platform called Renew.

The new platform builds on the app that Anita taps into by allowing users to receive personalized guidance for coping with eating disorder symptoms.

The aim is to reach more people suffering from eating disorders and connect them to the national association’s crisis helpline, other tools and treatment.

Claire Mysko, CEO of the National Eating Disorders Association, said many people who may want help with eating disorders have trouble getting it.

“We hear from a lot of people around the country and around the world,” Mysko said. “We often hear of two big barriers to treatment, and those are cost …read more

