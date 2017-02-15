Transplant patient holds her own heart after life-saving operation

Ugreen/iStock/Thinkstock(NEWARK, N.J.) — For decades, Lisa Salberg, 48, has grappled with complications from a dangerous form of heart disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. She had a stroke at 21 and multiple

operations over the years to try and preserve her heart.

After her heart began to fail, her doctors decided she need a transplant. She was placed on the organ donor list last November. Earlier this month, Salberg was matched to a new heart and underwent

the life-saving transplant surgery.

But, before she went into the operating room she had an unusual request for her surgeon: save the damaged heart.

Salberg has been an activist for heart disease research and started the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association after her sister died from the same heart disease she was diagnosed with at 12 years

old. In total, five of her family members have been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart muscles enlarge and cause the ventricles to thicken.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, between 600,000 and 1.5 million people are afflicted with the disorder in the U.S., or one in 500 people.

Salberg said she wanted her damaged heart to become a tool to raise awareness of the condition and educate others.

