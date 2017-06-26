“Transformers: The Last Knight” wins at the box office with franchise low

Left to right: Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock and Director/Executive Producer Michael Bay on the set of TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, from Paramount Pictures.(LOS ANGELES) –Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight grabbed the number-one spot at the weekend box office, while recording the lowest-earning debut of any Transformers movie.

The film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, opened on Wednesday, bringing in an estimated $69.1 million in its first five days of release and $45.3 million over the three-day weekend. By contrast, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, the third film in the series and the only other to open on a Wednesday, raked in $162 million in its first five days, $97 million of which came over the three-day. Overseas, The Last Knight brought in an estimated $196.2 million.

Disney’s Cars 3 and Warner Brothers’ Wonder Woman finished dead even in second place with an estimated $25.175. ABC News is owned by Disney.

Wonder Woman‘s total earnings here in the states now stand at just below $320 million, passing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Internationally, it’s collected an additional $334.5. The Patty Jenkins-directed film set another milestone on Friday, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film to be directed by a woman, according to <a class="colorbox" …read more

