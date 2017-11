Singer-songwriter Tori Amos is one of the most influential women in music. She scored four platinum albums in the 90s and VH1 included her on its list of 100 Greatest Women in Rock ‘n’ Roll. Amos spoke with “CBS This Morning: Saturday” co-host Anthony Mason about her unique process of writing songs, her new album, “Native Invader,” and the painful experience she turned into music. …read more

