Top ‘Trumpcare’ takeaways, changes

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — After weeks of wrangling within their ranks, House Republicans have released a proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Called the American Health Care Act, the proposed bill would keep certain popular provisions, like allowing children to remain on parents’ insurance until age 26 and not denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. But, it also proposes sweeping changes to health insurance programs that will affect Americans at many income levels and ages.

More than 20 million additional people have health insurance, under the ACA rules.

Here are the top ways the new bill dubbed “Trumpcare” will likely affect consumers.



Major Change in Tax Credits

Under the new bill, qualifications for tax credits to help pay for health insurance will change significantly.

Both the Affordable Care Act and the American Health Care Act include tax credits to provide support for individuals to buy health insurance. The ACA takes into account family income, cost of insurance and age. But the new bill mainly focuses on age and household income; credits phase out at income levels over $75,000 or $150,000 for married filing jointly, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Annual household tax credits of between $2,000 and $14,000, depending on the age of each household member …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health