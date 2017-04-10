‘Top Chef’ alum shows how to use natural dyes to create festive deviled eggs

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — With Easter just days away, it’s time for observers of the holiday to grab a few pearly white eggs and a dozen or so vibrant dyes to create festive ovals that look good enough to eat. But, this year also might be a perfect time to try cooking some colorful eggs that you really can eat. These festive eggs can leave decorative baskets for the Easter dinner table.

‘Top Chef’ second runner-up Marcel Vigneron, owner of Wolf restaurant on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, shows how to create a special deviled-egg dish with an Easter twist, using natural food dyes such as beets and Matcha to add a pop of color to a classic hors d’oeuvre.

The former titular star of SYFY’s ‘Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen’ took ABC News’ Olivia Smith through a demonstration of how with such ingredients as turmeric and dried hibiscus a deviled-egg dish becomes an angelic masterpiece.

Here’s the step-by-step egg-dyeing guide, as explained by the chef himself.

1) Start by boiling eggs in their shells for about 12 minutes (or however long you’d prefer) and then place them in ice cold water. 2) De-shell the eggs using a hard surface or with cold water to make removal …read more

