Too many awards, too little time: Carrie Underwood catches up with BMI in Sin City

ABC/Image Group LA Carrie Underwood stopped by this week’s National Association of Broadcasters gathering in Las Vegas to pick up the BMI Board of Directors Award.

The performing rights organization also played catch-up with the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, giving Carrie her three latest BMI songwriting awards. The Oklahoma native would’ve typically picked up the prizes for “Heartbeat,” “Little Toy Guns,” and “Smoke Break” at the BMI Country Awards in November, but she wasn’t able to attend, since she was getting ready to host the next night’s CMA Awards.

Carrie wrapped up the 69th Annual BMI/NAB Dinner at the Wynn Encore by offering an intimate performance of hits like “Two Black Cadillacs,” “So Small,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” and “Smoke Break.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country