Tonight’s country connection on the Dancing with the Stars premiere?

ABC/Image Group LAABC’s Dancing With the Stars returns tonight for it’s 24th season, and of course there’s a country connection.

One of the celebrities vying for the Mirrorball Trophy? Professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton. He’ll be performing the Cha Cha to Luke Bryan‘s most recent #1 hit, “Move.” Bolton’s pro-dancing partner is Sharna Burgess.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

