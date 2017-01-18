Tom Price’s Last Known Plan to Replace Obamacare

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — With President-elect Donald Trump pledging to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act (ACA), many have been looking for signs of what a replacement plan might look like. One clue may be a plan proposed in 2015 by Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia, who faces his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Price, who has been a longtime critic of the ACA, is a member of the House GOP Doctors Caucus, which is made up of congressional members who are doctors and focuses on developing “patient-centered” health care policy. He also served for several years as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a large and influential conservative House caucus.

A year after the ACA passed, Price released a statement calling the law “a costly and misguided encroachment of government that will destroy jobs and drive our nation further toward a fiscal crisis.”

He characterized the law as “failing” and argued that it should be replaced.

“The purpose of health reform should be to advance accessibility, affordability, quality, responsiveness, and innovation,” Price said at the time. “None of these are improved by Obamacare. They are threatened by Obamacare because the goal of this law is to expand …read more

