Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” costume will get some high-tech upgrades

Marvel Studios – 2017(NEW YORK) — Spider-Man: Homecoming will be Marvel Studios’ first stand-alone film featuring Tom Holland as the web slinger, and he’ll have some nifty costume upgrades as well.

IGN reported on Monday that in an interview the film’s producer, Eric Carrol, revealed that the version of Spider-Man’s costume, created by Robert Downey, Jr.’s Tony Stark, will include an artificial intelligence system — similar to Iron Man’s JARVIS — described as “a voice” inside Spidey’s alter-ego Peter Parker’s head.

Also included, according to Carrol, is a parachute, GPS tracking device, heater, airbag and built-in lighting.

However, Stark also reportedly included a “training wheels” protocol in the suit, to keep Parker from accessing all of the features — much to the teen’s disappointment.

Holland revealed one of his favorite gizmos to the game and entertainment website.

“[There’s] something that he can do with his vision in the suit,” says Holland. “He can sort of alter what he sees and how he sees things, and it’s really funny to see. It’s almost like the first time that you play a video game and the controls are all funny, and it’s really funny seeing him look like a bada**, but inside panic …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment