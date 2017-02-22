Tom Hiddleston reveals Loki’s reaction to Dr. Strange in “Thor: Ragnarok”

Marvel Studios – 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Hiddleston, about to be seen next month in Kong: Skull Island, will also be in theaters later in the year as Loki, opposite Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. Also in the cast: Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. So what does the trickster god think of the Sorcerer Supreme?

“I think he probably dismisses Strange,” Hiddleston tells IGN about Loki. “Yes, his sorcery is very impressive, but Loki has been doing that for centuries, so who cares?”

However, Hela, the powerful character played by Cate Blanchett in the movie, “is a different beast,” Hiddleston says. She’s “full of surprises, and actually might have been someone with whom at one time he could have gotten along, but the circumstances have changed.”

In fact, it’s Hela that brings Loki and his adoptive brother Thor back together, after Loki betrayed him at the close of Thor: The Dark World.

“[She] brings destruction in her wake … on a scale of terror that they haven’t ever, ever seen before,” says Hiddleston. “So they fall back on their brotherhood, fractured though it is, to see what they can do to stop her.”

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on a

