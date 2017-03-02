Tom Hanks gifts White House Press Corps with espresso machine

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

(WASHINGTON D.C.) — In an attempt to keep them honest — and caffeinated — Tom Hanks has gifted the White House Press Corps with an espresso machine. It’s apparently a tradition dating back to 2004 — when President George W. Bush was reelected to a second term.

The gift was accompanied by a typewritten note, in true Tom Hanks fashion — the actor is a typewriter enthusiast.

“Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way,” the note reads. “Especially for the Truth part.”

Journalists, it’s well known, basically live on coffee alone — well, not alone, as ABC News’ Jonathan Karl joked in a tweet of gratitude to the star. “Thank you, @tomhanks – greatly appreciate the coffee; bourbon wouldn’t hurt either.”

