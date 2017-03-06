Together again: Reba and Barbara Jean to reunite later this month

ABC/Image Group LA If you’ve been holding out for a reunion between Reba Hart and Barbara Jean, just hold on — it’s coming.

The comic duo who famously sparred for six seasons on Reba will be back together again later this month — and appropriately, it’ll be a bit of a fight.

Actress Melissa Peterman will join host Reba McEntire for Celebrity Fight Night XXIII: Celebrating Ali March 18 in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the twelfth time Reba has emceed the fundraiser for Parkinson’s disease, and sadly, the first time it’s been held since the passing of its inspiration, Muhammad Ali.

Billy Crystal, Sharon Stone and Larry King will lead a tribute to the boxing great, while Harrison Ford will be honored for his charity work. Reba’s pals Brooks & Dunn will be there as well, along with actor Dennis Quaid, R&B legend Smokey Robinson and many more.

