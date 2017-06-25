Toddler with rare genetic disorder isn’t letting his stroller hold him back

iStock/Thinkstock(GULFPORT, Miss.) — A 1-year-old boy diagnosed at birth with a rare genetic disorder isn’t letting that — or his stroller — hold him back.

Josiah Washington can be seen in two videos that have gone viral walking out of his stroller as he tries to get his hands on toys at a local toy store in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The videos on Facebook have garnered more than 8 million views.

In the clips, Washington’s parents laugh as they try to get him to step away from his prized possessions.

His mother, Kristian Washington, is excited that the videos of her little boy has gone viral. But most important to her is seeing her son, whom doctors said when he was born would never walk or hold a bottle, act like any other toddler.

Josiah Washington was born with a rare genetic disorder, and doctors are still testing to confirm his diagnosis.

“Originally, doctors were going with pyruvate kinase deficiency,” Kristian Washington told ABC News.

It’s an inherited disorder that affects red blood cells and causes shortness of breath and extreme fatigue, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

“He’s what I call my ‘miracle baby,’ ” the mother of two said. “He’s reaching all his milestones. He’s …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health