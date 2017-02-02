Toddler Undergoing Chemotherapy Cheers on Atlanta Falcons in Custom-Made Hospital Gown

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta(ATLANTA) — A 15-month-old girl undergoing chemotherapy in an Atlanta hospital showed her support for the Super Bowl-bound Atlanta Falcons in a custom-made hospital gown featuring the team’s logo.

Ella, an Atlanta native, has been hospitalized for the past two months at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta while being treated for Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare disorder in which excess immune system cells build up in the body, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Ella’s mother, Allison, who asked that the family’s last name not be used, said she, her husband and Ella’s grandparents are all longtime Falcons fans. As the team made their way through the playoffs, Ella’s grandmother decided to sew a special hospital gown for Ella to wear on game days.

“The day of their second playoff game she showed up to the hospital with the gown and Ella wore it for the game,” Allison told ABC News. “She thought it was a little masculine for Ella so she put a little lace and ruffle on it and made a headband, too.”

The Falcons will face off against the New England Patriots this Sunday in Super Bowl 51 in Houston. The family has found …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health