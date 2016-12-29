Toddler Receives Special Christmas Gift at Father’s Gravesite

Danielle Ogle(FORT PAYNE, Ala.) — One toddler received a special gift this Christmas that was left at his father’s grave by a man the tyke had never met.

Braxton Wells, 2, found the present at Glenwood Cemetery on Dec. 25, just eight months after his dad, Cody Wells, 23, died in a car crash.

“It was wonderful because my son, he’s been a very unhappy little boy for a long time and when he saw that present, he was ecstatic, smiling from ear to ear,” Braxton’s mom, Danielle Ogle of Fort Payne, Alabama, told ABC News. “His entire day changed.”

Ogle, 24, said her fiancé, a corrections officer with the Fort Payne Police Department, died off-duty on April 3 after his vehicle hit a tree.

Since that day, she and Braxton visit Wells’ gravesite daily at lunchtime. Ogle leaves toy cars behind at Wells’ headstone so Braxton can play with them and be reminded of his dad, she said.

“Cody had the biggest heart,” Ogle said. “He would go out of his way for anybody and wouldn’t want anything in return. The bond between him and Braxton was unbelievable. The way he loved Braxton was just not something you see every day.”

