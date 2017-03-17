Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: Workforce Development Program

Local business leaders…educators…and government officials gathered together some ten years ago to look at how the Upper Cumberland could better help its workforce serve local employers.

Not only would that focus allow the area to grow through new industry and companies locating here, but the effort would help prepare employees better for existing jobs. That effort has continued…a collaboration between private and public entities…creating successful outcomes for the region.

How did the group come together and what’s being done to move the process along? We visit with Dr. Myra West of TCAT, Dr. Jerry Boyd of the Putnam County Schools and Lillian Hartgrove, Vice President of Workforce Development for the Highlands Chamber of Commerce. They are members of the steering committee of the Workforce Development Program.

