Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: What Is STEM?

STEM Education may be a new concept to many. It’s not a class or a subject…it’s a different way of examining science and mathematics education…asking students to explain why and how.

In the Upper Cumberland, the Millard Oakley Stem Center provides a place where college students can learn to teach the next generation and local students and parents can explore STEM learning on their own. Sally Pardue directs the center.

