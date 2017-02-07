Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: The Modern Media

A recent Gallup Poll suggested that Americans’ trust and confidence in the mass media “to report the news fully, accurately and fairly” has dropped to its lowest level in history. Just 32 percent of Americans said they had a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media.

The number stood at 72 percent in 1976.

Tennessee Tech Communications Professor Russ Witcher teaches journalism to the next generation of journalists who will live in this new environment of fake news, Facebook and Twitter reporting, analysis over reporting. He explains how the media has changed and what it means for all of us.

