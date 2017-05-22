Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: STEM Teaching

Students across the region are learning science and math in new ways thanks to STEM Education techniques. STEM values the how and why of learning more than the rote memorization and recall of facts.

At Tennessee Tech, the work goes on to educate future teachers about the value of STEM in their classrooms. Many of these students have already been exposed to these techniques in their own educational development. We explore teaching teachers about STEM with Kelly Moore, a member of Curriculum and Instruction team at Tennessee Tech.

