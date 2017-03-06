Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: Protecting Unborns From Opioids

The state of Tennessee and the Upper Cumberland region are dealing with a large addiction to opioids and pain killers. But it’s not just the lives of adult men and women being lost to this addiction.

Just like infants born addicted to illegal drugs, thousands of babies statewide are being born addicted to opioids. This can lead to lengthy hospital stays and babies that deal with withdrawal symptoms. But what are the long-term implications of these actions.

Today, the first of a two-part discussion on the topic…as we visit with Dr. Sam Barnes and Dr. James Gray. These two long-time Upper Cumberland doctors are focused on the issues surrounding opioids and how we can save the lives of these infants.

Today In The Upper Cumberland airs each weekend as a way to introduce you to interesting people and subjects of interest to our community. Catch the show each Saturday morning at 6 on Lite Rock 95.9, Rock 93-7, and 106-9 Kicks Country.

Sunday morning, the show airs at 7am on Rock 93-7. Catch the show Sunday night at 6pm on Lite Rock 95.9 and at 7pm on 106-9 Kicks Country. You can also catch Today in The Upper Cumberland Sunday mornings at 7am and Sundays at Noon on News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.