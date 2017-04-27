Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: Oakley Stem Center

When leaders gathered more than ten years ago, they wanted to provide a place where Tennessee Tech students, faculty as well as community members and their kids could create and learn. This discussion and work led to the Oakley Stem Center on the Tennessee Tech campus.

We continue our exploration of STEM Education as we visit with the center’s director Sally Pardue. She introduces us to all the programs and ways the STEM Center is used. And she invites you to explore the center through its many outreach programs.

