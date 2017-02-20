Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: Homeless Veterans

You may not think of homelessness when you think about the Upper Cumberland. However, the problem is real. And many of those who are homeless served our nation’s military.

There are programs available to assist veterans who may have found themselves in some financial trouble. Veterans who may just need a helping hand to regain their footing can get that help. Veterans who are having difficulty adjusting back to civilian life can get advice in multiple areas.

Ron Rohrbach is the Director Of The Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program. The program serves Cumberland, Dekalb, Putnam and White Counties.

Today In The Upper Cumberland airs each weekend as a way to introduce you to interesting people and subjects of interest to our community. Catch the show each Saturday morning at 6 on Lite Rock 95.9, Rock 93-7, and 106-9 Kicks Country.

Sunday morning, the show airs at 7am on Rock 93-7. Catch the show Sunday night at 6pm on Lite Rock 95.9 and at 7pm on 106-9 Kicks Country. You can also catch Today in The Upper Cumberland Sunday mornings at 7am and Sundays at Noon on News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.