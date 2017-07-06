Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: Fighting Hepatitis

More and more cases of hepatitis, especially hepatitis C, are being reported nationwide including right here in the Upper Cumberland. The cases are tied to the reemergence of intravenous drug usage. Dr Don Grisham is Regional Medical Director of the Upper Cumberland Regional Health Office.

The regional health offices around the Upper Cumberland have stepped up their efforts to fight. Dr. Grisham explains what you might find with someone dealing with Hepatitis C.

