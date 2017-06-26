Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: Broadband Access

Expanding broadband access has been a statewide focus so far in 2017. The Legislature has already approved money to help the entire state grow its access to high speed internet. The Upper Cumberland Development District identified this as an issue that needed to be addressed in our area during its 2015 review.

The good news: we, as a region, are in good shape. That’s according to Megan Farris Choate. She serves as Assistant Director of Economic and Community Development for UCDD. She says the way local government and agencies see broadband as an economic tool….takes many shapes.

Today In The Upper Cumberland airs each weekend as a way to introduce you to interesting people and subjects of interest to our community. Catch the show each Saturday morning at 6 on Lite Rock 95.9, Rock 93-7, and 106-9 Kicks Country.

Sunday morning, the show airs at 7am on Rock 93-7. Catch the show Sunday night at 6pm on Lite Rock 95.9 and at 7pm on 106-9 Kicks Country. You can also catch Today in The Upper Cumberland Sunday mornings at 7am and Sundays at Noon on News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.