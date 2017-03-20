Today In Upper Cumberland Podcast: A Better Workforce

A better workforce should keep more brain power in the Upper Cumberland. And it should help the area grow. Members of the Highlands Workforce Development Committee are working together to make sure theUpper Cumberland has the best workforce possible.

Public school officials, college administrators, community college leaders, employers, industry leaders, and government officials have spent the better part of ten years working together to affect the future. What successes do they count? Where does the work remain?

We continue our discussion with Dr. Myra West, Dr. Jerry Boyd and Lilian Hartgrove.

Today In The Upper Cumberland airs each weekend as a way to introduce you to interesting people and subjects of interest to our community. Catch the show each Saturday morning at 6 on Lite Rock 95.9, Rock 93-7, and 106-9 Kicks Country.

Sunday morning, the show airs at 7am on Rock 93-7. Catch the show Sunday night at 6pm on Lite Rock 95.9 and at 7pm on 106-9 Kicks Country. You can also catch Today in The Upper Cumberland Sunday mornings at 7am and Sundays at Noon on News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.