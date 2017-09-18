Today In Upper Cumberland: Livingston’s Central Park

It’s been a game changer for Overton County and the city of Livingston. The opening of Central Park has given the community a gathering place to recreate – and a place to host events of all sizes. It can be the first step toward more efforts to change the downtown area.

Mayor Curtis Hayes and local realtor Shannon Cantrell talk about the park and how it came to be.

Today In The Upper Cumberland airs each weekend as a way to introduce you to interesting people and subjects of interest to our community. Catch the show each Saturday morning at 6 on Lite Rock 95.9, Rock 93-7, and 106-9 Kicks Country.

Sunday morning, the show airs at 7am on Rock 93-7. Catch the show Sunday night at 6pm on Lite Rock 95.9 and at 7pm on 106-9 Kicks Country. You can also catch Today in The Upper Cumberland Sunday mornings at 7am and Sundays at Noon on News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.