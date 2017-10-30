Today In The Upper Cumberland: Return Of The United Way

Our region is blessed with amazing non profits doing a variety of works to help those in need….and to make this a better place to live.

But for years…one of the largest organizations focused on giving….,has been absent from the Upper Cumberland landscape. Now…the United Way is focused on making a return….to help fill needs. John McMillin is President of the United Way Of Wilson County and The Upper Cumberland. Mistie Ragland is the organization’s Campaign Coordinator.

